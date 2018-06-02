Homeless Shelter Fire Forces Evacuation

A fire at Dallas' largest homeless shelter forced residents to evacuate Saturday afternoon, officials say.

A transformer fire at The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center in the 1800 block of Corsicana Street did not result in any injuries, however more than 250 people, and 12 dogs, were evacuated, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters determined the fire came from a transformer in one of the parking lots near the shelter, confirming that there was not a fire anywhere inside.

"They want everybody get out, 'it is fire,' and we go," said Mike Mitev, a resident at The Bridge. "Electricity was shut down and we go out, and when we go out we saw so much smoke and we see fire, and that's it."

Bridge Homeless Shelter Under New 'Good Neighbor' Rules

As it enters its tenth year in downtown Dallas the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center is under new guidelines aimed at making the shelter a better neighbor. Nearby residents in the Cedars say the boundary should extend further into their neighborhood. (Published Monday, Feb. 12, 2018)

The fire left the shelter without power on the hottest day of the year in North Texas.

Mitev said he did not know how long The Bridge would be without electricity and, if they did not let him back inside, that he would have to sleep on the sidewalk.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said there is not any interior damage to any buildings in the complex and that representatives from Oncor and The Bridge were working to restore power and accommodate residents.