Homeless Man Saved From Rushing Creek in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Homeless Man Saved From Rushing Creek in Dallas

By Eline de Bruijn

Published at 5:20 AM CST on Feb 23, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		13141037
    2
    Canada    		108927
    3
    Germany    		137626
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Homeless Man Saved From Rushing Creek in Dallas

    A homeless man was rescued by crews Friday morning in Dallas after he was trapped in a creek, officials said. (Published 6 hours ago)

    A homeless man was rescued by crews Friday morning in Dallas after he was trapped in a creek, officials said.

    The man was sleeping underneath a bridge over Cottonwood Creek to shelter from the rain when the water started rising, police said. The water was ankle-deep and quickly rose to his chest, officials said.

    Another homeless man saw him in the water and called 911 about 3:30 a.m.

    Dallas Fire-Rescue quickly rescued him using a rope, ladder and vest strapped to the man, officials said.

    Man Saved From Creek in Dallas

    Man Saved From Creek in Dallas
    (Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

    No injuries were reported and he was hospitalized.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices