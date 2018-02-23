Homeless Man Saved From Rushing Creek in Dallas

A homeless man was rescued by crews Friday morning in Dallas after he was trapped in a creek, officials said. (Published 6 hours ago)

A homeless man was rescued by crews Friday morning in Dallas after he was trapped in a creek, officials said.

The man was sleeping underneath a bridge over Cottonwood Creek to shelter from the rain when the water started rising, police said. The water was ankle-deep and quickly rose to his chest, officials said.

Another homeless man saw him in the water and called 911 about 3:30 a.m.

Dallas Fire-Rescue quickly rescued him using a rope, ladder and vest strapped to the man, officials said.

Man Saved From Creek in Dallas

(Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

No injuries were reported and he was hospitalized.