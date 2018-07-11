A homeless man arrested for felony theft in Georgia is now accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Fort Worth's Trinity Trails last fall.



Fort Worth police said a young woman was attacked on the trail near the 4800 block of Edwards Ranch Road on Sept. 16, 2017. Though she was severely injured, she was able to defend herself and escape to a nearby residence where she called for help.



The woman was able to provide investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit a description of her attacker, from which a sketch was made and shared with local media and published on social media.



Earlier this year, detectives received a tip about a homeless man who matched the sketch though he was believed to have left the area.



On June 28, investigators learned the man, identified as 21-year-old Justin Lacey Ray, had been arrested in Waycross, Georgia for felony theft and was being held in the Ware County Jail.



Detectives traveled to Georgia to interview Ray, who police said provided information that positively linked him to the assault.



Ray remains held in the Ware County Jail and is awaiting extradition to North Texas on pending charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault.



Detectives ask anyone who has information on Ray, or any similar crimes, to please call the Sex Crimes Unit 817-392-4359. Callers can also call the FWPD non-emergency number at 817-392-4222.

