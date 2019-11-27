Several people were rescued from a fire early Wednesday at an abandoned South Fort Worth church building, authorities say.
A Fort Worth fire spokesman said the fire was ignited on the second floor of an abandoned church annex by a group of homeless people who wanted to stay warm.
The fire got out of control and spread, trapping some in the group inside the building. One person managed to leave the building before the other five were rescued by firefighters, the spokesman said.
The spokesman said all six refused medical care.
No other information was immediately available.