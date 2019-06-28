Homeless Fort Worth Man Admits to Breaking Into 30 Cars - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Homeless Fort Worth Man Admits to Breaking Into 30 Cars

Christian, 19, was in possession of one of the stolen guns when he was arrested: police.

By Scott Gordon

Published 1 minute ago

    NBC 5 News
    Eric Christian, 19, was arrested Friday and accused of breaking into cars in several Fort Worth neighborhoods. (Published June 28, 2019)

    A homeless man has been arrested for breaking into cars in several Fort Worth neighborhoods and stealing money and at least two guns.

    Eric Christian, 19, is held on $5,000 bond.

    He admitted to breaking into at least 30 vehicles in the Ryan Place, Berkeley Place and Mistletoe Heights neighborhoods.

    "He said he would be out all night doing this until daybreak and he would go find somewhere to sleep during the day," a detective wrote in his arrest warrant.

    Christian was captured on numerous videos breaking into cars, police said. An officer recognized him from the videos.

    He gave his address as the Presbyterian Night Shelter.

    Christian was in possession of one of the stolen guns when he was arrested, police said.

