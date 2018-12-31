Home of Late WWII Veteran Could Become Museum

The home of Richard Overton, a World War II veteran who lived in his Austin home for more than 70 years, could soon become a museum. Overton died Dec. 27 at the age of 112 and was the oldest living World War II veteran in the country. (Published 28 minutes ago)

The home of the oldest living World War II veteran could soon become a museum.

Richard Overton, who died Thursday at the age of 112, lived in the Austin house for more than 70 years. He built the home when he got out of the Army.

His home is filled with pictures, keepsakes and honors he received over the years and includes a replica sculpture of Overton.

Overton's dying wish was to make his home into a museum.

"It's like a museum as it is," Overton's cousin Volma Overton Jr. told KXAN-TV.

Overton's funeral service on Jan. 12, 2019 at Shoreline Church in North Austin will be open to the public. Overton will be buried in the Texas State Cemetery a few blocks from his home.