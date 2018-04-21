Home Tour Highlights Unique East Dallas Neighborhood

The 27th Annual Hollywood Home Tour is happening this weekend in Dallas. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Get a peek inside some of the most unique homes in East Dallas this weekend.

The 27th Annual Hollywood Home Tour includes five historic homes in a neighborhood that dates back to the 1920s.

The Hollywood/Santa Monica neighborhood is known for its diverse architecture.

The tour is happening April 21 and 22. Tickets can be purchased at the homes for $20.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Lumin Lindsley Park Community School, J.L. Middle School and Eduardo Mata Elementary.

There's also a free "Art in the Park" event Sunday featuring local food and artists.

MORE: Hollywood/Santa Monica Neighborhood Association















