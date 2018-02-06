Home Depot to Fill 1,900 Positions in DFW - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Home Depot to Fill 1,900 Positions in DFW

Published at 10:23 AM CST on Feb 6, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Home Depot to Fill 1,900 Positions in DFW
    NBC 7 San Diego
    The incident happened at this Home Depot in Encinitas on Friday.

    The Home Depot plans to fill 1,900 positions, including cashiers, sales and order fulfillment. 

    Hiring events will be held at several stores in the Dallas area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15.

    Interested candidates should apply online before the event.

    Hiring events will be at the following locations:

    Mesquite - 2110 N. Galloway Ave. Suite 116

    Garland- 217 N. 10th St.

    Grand Prairie - 801 South State Highway 161 5th Floor

    Irving - 2520 W. Irving Blvd. Suite 100

    Dallas - 5955 Alpha Road

    Dallas - 1601 S. Malcolm X Blvd. Suite 201

    Dallas - 7330 S. Westmoreland Road Suite 200

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices