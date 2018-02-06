Home Depot to Fill 1,900 Positions in DFW

The incident happened at this Home Depot in Encinitas on Friday.

The Home Depot plans to fill 1,900 positions, including cashiers, sales and order fulfillment.

Hiring events will be held at several stores in the Dallas area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15.

Interested candidates should apply online before the event.

Hiring events will be at the following locations:

Mesquite - 2110 N. Galloway Ave. Suite 116

Garland- 217 N. 10th St.

Grand Prairie - 801 South State Highway 161 5th Floor

Irving - 2520 W. Irving Blvd. Suite 100

Dallas - 5955 Alpha Road

Dallas - 1601 S. Malcolm X Blvd. Suite 201

Dallas - 7330 S. Westmoreland Road Suite 200