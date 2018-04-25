A Home Depot security guard is in critical condition after Tuesday’s shooting at a Home Depot in northeast Dallas.

According to an arrest affidavit, loss prevention officer Scott Painter was found on the ground of the store's security office with apparent gunshot wounds following the deadly shooting.

He is in critical condition at the hospital, but Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said the department is “optimistic” about what they are seeing with Painter.

According to KHQ in Spokane, Painter had recently moved to Texas from Spokane.

His facebook page shows that he graduated from Centennial High School, and previously worked at Target doing security.

Painter was also recently married in October 2017.

A representative with Home Depot said in a statement:

"I'd first like to address the passing of the officer today. We're heartbroken. Our hearts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with the officer's family, as we continue to pull for the recovery of our associate and the other officer. As for our associate, our leadership team has been with the family to support them and our associate. They've also been present at the store to support our associates there."