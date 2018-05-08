Scott Painter, a security guard at Home Depot, is in critical condition after Tuesday’s shooting at the store northeast Dallas, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

A Home Depot worker who was shot while confronting a shoplifting suspect is out of the hospital nearly two weeks after gunfire that left one Dallas police officer dead and another critically hurt.

Scott Painter, an employee at a store in North Dallas, was discharged Monday. All three victims were shot April 24.

Home Depot spokesman Stephen Holmes on Tuesday confirmed Painter left the hospital but declined to release further medical details.

Holmes expressed gratitude from the Atlanta-based company, for support from the community and Home Depot associates since the shootings.

Dallas police Officer Rogelio Santander died April 25 and was laid to rest May 1. A police spokesman said Officer Crystal Almeida remains hospitalized but is improving.

The suspect, Armando Luis Juarez, was jailed on charges including capital murder, aggravated assault and theft.