The new 55,000 square foot Dallas Holocaust Museum and Center for Education and Tolerance is scheduled to open September of 2019. (Published Dec. 28, 2018)

Construction on the new Dallas Holocaust Museum and Center for Education and Tolerance paused momentarily Friday morning to welcome a part of history.

The memorial room stone from the original Dallas Memorial Center for Holocaust Studies at the Jewish Community Center of Dallas was in storage for nearly two decades but will now have a home in the new museum.

“This is the culmination of almost a 40 year dream. The survivors started meeting in 1977 and opened the first museum in '84,” Museum president and CEO Mary Pat Higgins said. “They built a memorial room in that museum to honor their loved ones who were murdered in the holocaust so this is a completion of that dream.”

The new 55,000 square foot museum in the West End neighborhood of Dallas is scheduled to open September of 2019.