Christmas is a little more than two weeks away, and if you are flying out of town, by sure to double check your bags before heading to the airport.

During the last week of November, the Transportation Security Administration found 122 firearms in bags at airports across the country. According to TSA, 3,957 guns were found in carry-on bags by security agents in 2017, and 84 percent of those guns were loaded.

Last year, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had the second-highest number of guns discovered by TSA agents inside of luggage: 211 guns were found and 165 of those were loaded.

This year, the numbers continue to remain high, according to the TSA.

The TSA says you may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Travelers checking guns must declare them, and any ammunition, to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter.

The list of prohibited items at your local airport remains the same, but the data shows some people tend to forget to take their guns out of their carry-on bags. Passengers have a theory as to why the trend has continued.

"A lot of people use their luggage as storage when they’re not using their guns at home," said Art Tillman, a frequent flier who believes in double checking your luggage before heading out of town. "So, they forget that stuff that can’t go on to the flight is in there."

Officials with TSA say, "when it doubt, leave it out.” Here are some holiday tips: