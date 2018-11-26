Holiday Light Display Returns to Grand Prairie - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Holiday Light Display Returns to Grand Prairie

Prairie Lights offers a two-mile drive through millions of lights.

By Jose Campos

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Holiday Light Display Returns to Grand Prairie

    Prairie Lights is located on the shores of Joe Pool Lake, and it offers a two-mile drive through millions of lights. (Published 41 minutes ago)

    One of the largest and most popular drive-through holiday displays in Texas has returned to Grand Prairie.

    The Prairie Lights, which is also celebrating its 13th season, opened the doors to the public last week and will run through December 30, 2018.

    A Look Inside Prairie Lights Holiday DisplayA Look Inside Prairie Lights Holiday Display

    The Prairie Lights holiday display is up and running again this year in Grand Prairie. NBC 5 got a glimpse inside the drive-thru display.

    (Published Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018)

    During the visit, people can also take photos with Santa Claus, shop for souvenirs and even enjoy an out-of-car experience during the 3D indoor light show.

    Prairie Lights is located on the shores of Joe Pool Lake, and it offers a two-mile drive through millions of lights arranged in a variety of light displays.

    For more information about hours and pricing, you can click here or visit www.prairielights.org.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices