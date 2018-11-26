Holiday Light Display Returns to Grand Prairie

Prairie Lights is located on the shores of Joe Pool Lake, and it offers a two-mile drive through millions of lights. (Published 41 minutes ago)

One of the largest and most popular drive-through holiday displays in Texas has returned to Grand Prairie.

The Prairie Lights, which is also celebrating its 13th season, opened the doors to the public last week and will run through December 30, 2018.

A Look Inside Prairie Lights Holiday Display

The Prairie Lights holiday display is up and running again this year in Grand Prairie. NBC 5 got a glimpse inside the drive-thru display. (Published Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018)

During the visit, people can also take photos with Santa Claus, shop for souvenirs and even enjoy an out-of-car experience during the 3D indoor light show.

Prairie Lights is located on the shores of Joe Pool Lake, and it offers a two-mile drive through millions of lights arranged in a variety of light displays.

For more information about hours and pricing, you can click here or visit www.prairielights.org.