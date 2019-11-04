Holiday Hits, Week 1: A Look at the Hottest Toys of 2019

Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, of The Toy Insider gives us a list of the hottest toys of the 2019 holiday season. Each Monday in November, Schacht will introduce us to a new category of toys.

Nov. 4 – Splurge Toys

Nov. 11 - Toys Under $25

Nov. 18 - Tactile Toys

Nov. 25 - Hot Toys

Here's a look at the splurge toys:

FURREAL CUBBY THE CURIOUS BEAR by Hasbro

● furReal Cubby, the Curious Bear interactive plush toy is a dream companion for kids – one who’ll excitedly take part in all their adventures and snuggle next to them at the end of day.

● Cubby is a curious young cub, and is eager to be picked up and held (he hugs you back!), play peek-a-boo, and even dance from time to time.

● Let’s not forget snack time! Feed him his bottle or treat and he’ll make eating sounds.

● He’s a chatty little bear, too – he babbles back when he’s spoken to.

● In nighttime mode this cutie closes his eyes, makes sleepy sounds, and plays one of four 5-minute sequences of soft music.

● With moving eyes, nose, and mouth, his face is delightfully expressive – a totally lovable cub!

● Ages: 4+

● MSRP: $119.99

● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

MONSTER JAM MEGA GRAVE DIGGER RC TRUCK by Spin Master

● Mega Grave Digger is the biggest R/C Grave Digger product ever and can roll over anything, overcoming every obstacle!

● At more than 3 feet long, the Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC Truck has an unstoppable performance!

● Ages: 4+

● MSRP: $99.99

● Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target

CALICO CRITTERS ELEGANT TOWN MANOR GIFT SET by Epoch Everlasting Play

The Elegant Town Manor Gift Set is an upgrade to Stella Hopscotch Rabbit’s home and attaches to the Designer Studio to create Stella’s Grand Residence.

● The two-story manor comes with a gold-stained chandelier, high ceilings, furniture, windows, railings, a terrace, a balcony, a spiral staircase, a detachable roof that can be placed on other Town buildings, and a specially-outfitted Stella figure.

● Age: 6+

● MSRP: $99.95

● Available: calicocritters.com

ROCKIN’ RIDER LEGACY GROW-WITH-ME PONY & UNICORN (sold separately) by TekNek

● Grows with your child from a bouncer (9m+) to a rocker (12m+) to a spring horse (24m+).

● (LEGACY) Press right ear to hear the exclusive "I'm a Little Pony" song.

● (STARLIGHT) Press right ear to hear the exclusive "I'm a Magical Unicorn" song.

● Press left ear to hear six fun talking phrases and sound effects.

● Talks and sings with a synchronized moving mouth.

● Soft, huggable plush.

● Converts in minutes from rocker to spring horse without tools.

● Removable safety seat.

● Motion-activated galloping sounds.

● Age: 9 mos+

● MSRP: $119.99

● Available: Walmart, Amazon.com, BuyBuyBaby.com, JCPenney.com, Macys.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com

ARCADE1UP PAC-MAN COUNTERCADE by Tastemakers

● Arcade1Up machines each house different classic arcade games, which come with immersive full-color hi-resolution displays and sounds.

● They come with an original joystick and control buttons.

● The countercades launch with three titles and feature two games.

● Starting off with Centipede, Space Invaders and PAC-Man, these cabinets are the ideal table top arcades for your bar or coffee table.

● MSRP: $199

● Available: Walmart, GameStop

MOSAIC MAGNETIC PLAY KITCHEN by KidKraft

● Whip up fun for little chefs with this quaint play kitchen that’s packed with exceptional details and delicious features, including a magnetic refrigerator with top freezer so kids can decorate with magnets or put up shopping lists.

● Nothing is cooler than the working ice maker that dispenses plastic ice cubes!

● When kids are ready to fire up the gas stove or the oven, they’ll be delighted to find that the knobs make a fun clicking sound when turned. As culinary creations are in the oven or microwave, kids can proudly show mom and dad what they’re making through the showcase doors!

● With a 6-piece accessory set, a spacious sink and an adorable farmhouse design, the KidKraft Mosaic Magnetic Play Kitchen is the perfect addition to your little chef’s bedroom or playroom!

● Age: 3+

● MSRP: $129.99

● Available: KidKraft.com

CRAZY CART SHIFT by Razor

● The all new Crazy Cart Shift delivers the intense fun and excitement of driving and drifting to kids as young as six years old!

● It features a simplified drift system, a smaller and lighter frame, and a speed control switch that lets you decide the maximum speed for your child – 8 mph in the "HIGH" setting or 2.5 mph in the "LOW".

● Drive, spin, and drift your way into fun with the Crazy Cart Shift.

● Crazy Cart Shift continues the evolution of the TOTY Outdoor Toy of Year winning Crazy Cart, but has been redesigned for smaller kids (and offers a great speed control feature for parents.)

● Age: 6+ (120 lbs)

● MSRP: $199.99

● Available: online only at mass retailers, razor.com

JUMBO LOOT LLAMA PINATA by Jazwares

● The Fortnite Jumbo Llama Loot Pinata is bursting open with 100 pieces including exclusive 4-inch Frozen Raven and Ice King action figures, and loads of epic and legendary weapons, back bling, and more!

● Measures 25 inches tall and is pre-filled with 100 pieces, including with two 4-inch figures, weapons, back bling, exclusive building materials, and so much more.

● Frozen Raven and Ice King are highly detailed figures with 19 points of articulation.

● Dig through confetti to reveal your loot: Frozen Raven and Ice King 4-inch figures, weapons, harvesting tools, back bling, and more!

● Build the iconic Clock Tower and secure the high ground above your opponents.

● Sixteen metal building materials create four exclusive graffiti sprays! All metal building materials are compatible with wood and stone building materials—additional building materials sold separately and subject to availability.

● Ages: 8+

● MSRP: $79.99

● Available: Target