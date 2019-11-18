Holiday Hits, Week 3: A Look at the Hottest Toys of 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Holidays 2019

Holidays 2019

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Holiday Hits, Week 3: A Look at the Hottest Toys of 2019

By Laura Harris

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NBC 5 News
    Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, of The Toy Insider gives us a list of the hottest toys of the 2019 holiday season. Each Monday in November, Schacht will introduce us to a new category of toys.

    Nov. 4 – Splurge Toys
    Nov. 11 - Toys Under $25
    Nov. 18 - Tactile Toys
    Nov. 25 - Hot Toys

    This week, we are looking at tactile toys for kids.

    ORB ODDITEEZ MORPHIMALS(Orb)

    Orb Odditeez Morphimals (Orb)
    Photo credit: The Toy Insider

    ● Transform your world with Morphimals, the ever-changing, bendable toys that completely express themselves.
    ● Each one starts as a cool, collectible character — how it takes shape is totally up to you.
    ● Twist, mold, pull, or squish — the possibilities are endless!
    ● Is ShapeSaurus a dino or a snake? The decision is yours to make.
    ● Age: 5+
    ● MSRP: $9.99
    ● Available: Target

    MÜSHMEEZ MEDIUM (Beverly Hills Teddy)

    ● The ultimate tactile plush!
    ● Soft, moldable, stretchable plush.
    ● Cute characters with fun colors and unique materials.
    ● Age: 3+
    ● MSRP: $6.99
    ● Available: Claire’s, Target, Walmart

    Mushmeez Medium
    Photo credit: The Toy Insider

    POP POPS AND POP POPS SNOTZ SLIME SLAMMER HAMMER (Yulu)

    Pop Pops
    Photo credit: The Toy Insider

    ● Combines the "addiction" of popping bubble wrap, the satisfaction of slime, collectibles, and unboxing!
    ● More than 60 varieties including rare, super rare, and special editions!
    ● Pop the bubble, slime oozes out; play with the slime to see which collectible you get!
    ● Great visual: with popping sound and oozing slime!
    ● Pop Pops come in two varieties – the super cute Pop Pop Pets and super gross Pop Pop Snotz.
    ● Each 6 pack contains two surprise figures, each 12 pack contains four surprise figures.

    The Slime Slammer Hammer
    Photo credit: The Toy Insider

    ● The Slime Slammer Hammer allows for even more smashing fun.
    ● Use it to smash the Pop Pops bubbles or take advantage of the storage compartments to store Pop Pop Snotz characters or slime.
    ● Also, the hammer handle also serves as a syringe that can suck up and squirt out slime.
    ● Pop the Pop Pops slime filled bubbles and see if you can find one of the 60 collectible gross Snotz characters.
    ● The Pop Pops Snotz Slime Slammer Hammer pack comes with the Slime Slammer Hammer, 18 slime filled bubbles with 6 hidden Snotz Characters.
    ● Age: 4+
    ● MSRP: 6 Pack MSRP: $4.99 / 12 Pack MSRP: $7.99, $14.99 (Hammer)
    ● Available: Walmart, Target

    Playfoam Pluffle
    Photo credit: The Toy Insider

    PLAYFOAM PLUFFLE (Educational Insights)

    ● The Squishologists at the Playfoam Wacky Workshop have formulated a new squish-sation.
    ● The mesmerizing, mixable, can’t-resistible, feel-good fluffy stuff never dries out.
    ● Age: 5+
    ● MSRP: $15.99
    ● Available: EducationalInsights.com

    TREASURE X ALIENS (Moose Toys)

    Treasure X Aliens
    Photo credit: The Toy Insider

    ● Treasure X offers multiple layers of discovery and the chance to find real treasure.
    ● Treasure X Aliens unveils 18 new figures hidden within an oozy alien dissection.
    ● Embark on an exciting space adventure to rescue your treasure hunter — cutting, digging and dissecting them from one of three different alien bodies — and find out if your package includes the rare prize of a real space gem.
    ● Ages: 5+
    ● MSRP: $14.99
    ● Available: All major retailers

    Lil Shuckies Glitzy Shell Set (WeCool Toys)

    Lil' Shuckies Pearl Party Glitzy Sea Shell Set
    Photo credit: The Toy Insider

    ● Children will have a blast as they crack open their jumbo sea shell carrying case to find three Lil' Shuckie oyster shells, a magic sand package, and 60 baby filler pearls to complete a bracelet!
    ● Use the shucking tool to open the mini oyster shells and discover stretchy slime and gorgeous pearls inside.
    ● The play value continues as kids can collect all 24 pearls, from "common" to "ultra-rare" to make bracelets swap, or collect!
    ● Super sketchy glitzy slime is inside of each Lil' Shuckie's oyster!
    ● Perfect Slime kit and craft for every slimmer in your life.
    ● Collectability that kids love.
    ● The fun continues live on Compound Kings Instagram channel where kids can tune into a live stream Pearl Party.
    ● Age: 4+
    ● MSRP: $19.99
    ● Available: Walmart

    GLITTER DOTS SPRINKLE STATION (Crayola)

    ● With Crayola Glitter Dots, kids can create with glitter in a whole new way, without all the mess!
    ● Just squish each dot to create glitter-infused outputs.
    ● Each dot contains a special coating so the glitter stays in the dot and not on your hands!
    ● Glitter dots are easy to use and versatile for any type of craft or project – they can be used on a variety of surfaces including paper, wood, craft foam, felt and more.
    ● Glitter Dots Sparkle Station comes with 84 dots and gives kids all the tools they need to squish, roll, and cut custom glitter dot creations that can be applied to a variety of surfaces.
    ● Age: 5+
    ● MSRP: $4.99-$19.99
    ● Available: crayola.com, other retailers

    Glitter Dots Sprinkle Station
    Photo credit: The Toy Insider

    NICKELODEON SWEET SLIME CREATIONS (Cra-Z-Art)

    Nickelodeon Sweet Slime Creations
    Photo credit: The Toy Insider

    ● Mix and make a slime version of your favorite sweet treats, like frosting, cookie dough, cake batter, etc. that look like the real thing – so cool and fun!
    ● Complete with everything you need to make slime including glue, activator and colorant.
    ● Safe and easy to use.
    ● Age: 6+
    ● MSRP: $9.99
    ● Available: major retailers

