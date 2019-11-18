Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, of The Toy Insider gives us a list of the hottest toys of the 2019 holiday season. Each Monday in November, Schacht will introduce us to a new category of toys.

This week, we are looking at tactile toys for kids.

ORB ODDITEEZ MORPHIMALS(Orb)

Orb Odditeez Morphimals (Orb)

Photo credit: The Toy Insider

● Transform your world with Morphimals, the ever-changing, bendable toys that completely express themselves.

● Each one starts as a cool, collectible character — how it takes shape is totally up to you.

● Twist, mold, pull, or squish — the possibilities are endless!

● Is ShapeSaurus a dino or a snake? The decision is yours to make.

● Age: 5+

● MSRP: $9.99

● Available: Target

MÜSHMEEZ MEDIUM (Beverly Hills Teddy)

● The ultimate tactile plush!

● Soft, moldable, stretchable plush.

● Cute characters with fun colors and unique materials.

● Age: 3+

● MSRP: $6.99

● Available: Claire’s, Target, Walmart

Mushmeez Medium

Photo credit: The Toy Insider

POP POPS AND POP POPS SNOTZ SLIME SLAMMER HAMMER (Yulu)

Pop Pops

Photo credit: The Toy Insider

● Combines the "addiction" of popping bubble wrap, the satisfaction of slime, collectibles, and unboxing!

● More than 60 varieties including rare, super rare, and special editions!

● Pop the bubble, slime oozes out; play with the slime to see which collectible you get!

● Great visual: with popping sound and oozing slime!

● Pop Pops come in two varieties – the super cute Pop Pop Pets and super gross Pop Pop Snotz.

● Each 6 pack contains two surprise figures, each 12 pack contains four surprise figures.

The Slime Slammer Hammer

Photo credit: The Toy Insider

● The Slime Slammer Hammer allows for even more smashing fun.

● Use it to smash the Pop Pops bubbles or take advantage of the storage compartments to store Pop Pop Snotz characters or slime.

● Also, the hammer handle also serves as a syringe that can suck up and squirt out slime.

● Pop the Pop Pops slime filled bubbles and see if you can find one of the 60 collectible gross Snotz characters.

● The Pop Pops Snotz Slime Slammer Hammer pack comes with the Slime Slammer Hammer, 18 slime filled bubbles with 6 hidden Snotz Characters.

● Age: 4+

● MSRP: 6 Pack MSRP: $4.99 / 12 Pack MSRP: $7.99, $14.99 (Hammer)

● Available: Walmart, Target

Playfoam Pluffle

Photo credit: The Toy Insider

PLAYFOAM PLUFFLE (Educational Insights)

● The Squishologists at the Playfoam Wacky Workshop have formulated a new squish-sation.

● The mesmerizing, mixable, can’t-resistible, feel-good fluffy stuff never dries out.

● Age: 5+

● MSRP: $15.99

● Available: EducationalInsights.com

TREASURE X ALIENS (Moose Toys)

Treasure X Aliens

Photo credit: The Toy Insider

● Treasure X offers multiple layers of discovery and the chance to find real treasure.

● Treasure X Aliens unveils 18 new figures hidden within an oozy alien dissection.

● Embark on an exciting space adventure to rescue your treasure hunter — cutting, digging and dissecting them from one of three different alien bodies — and find out if your package includes the rare prize of a real space gem.

● Ages: 5+

● MSRP: $14.99

● Available: All major retailers

Lil Shuckies Glitzy Shell Set (WeCool Toys)

Lil' Shuckies Pearl Party Glitzy Sea Shell Set

Photo credit: The Toy Insider

● Children will have a blast as they crack open their jumbo sea shell carrying case to find three Lil' Shuckie oyster shells, a magic sand package, and 60 baby filler pearls to complete a bracelet!

● Use the shucking tool to open the mini oyster shells and discover stretchy slime and gorgeous pearls inside.

● The play value continues as kids can collect all 24 pearls, from "common" to "ultra-rare" to make bracelets swap, or collect!

● Super sketchy glitzy slime is inside of each Lil' Shuckie's oyster!

● Perfect Slime kit and craft for every slimmer in your life.

● Collectability that kids love.

● The fun continues live on Compound Kings Instagram channel where kids can tune into a live stream Pearl Party.

● Age: 4+

● MSRP: $19.99

● Available: Walmart

GLITTER DOTS SPRINKLE STATION (Crayola)

● With Crayola Glitter Dots, kids can create with glitter in a whole new way, without all the mess!

● Just squish each dot to create glitter-infused outputs.

● Each dot contains a special coating so the glitter stays in the dot and not on your hands!

● Glitter dots are easy to use and versatile for any type of craft or project – they can be used on a variety of surfaces including paper, wood, craft foam, felt and more.

● Glitter Dots Sparkle Station comes with 84 dots and gives kids all the tools they need to squish, roll, and cut custom glitter dot creations that can be applied to a variety of surfaces.

● Age: 5+

● MSRP: $4.99-$19.99

● Available: crayola.com, other retailers

Glitter Dots Sprinkle Station

Photo credit: The Toy Insider

NICKELODEON SWEET SLIME CREATIONS (Cra-Z-Art)

Nickelodeon Sweet Slime Creations

Photo credit: The Toy Insider

● Mix and make a slime version of your favorite sweet treats, like frosting, cookie dough, cake batter, etc. that look like the real thing – so cool and fun!

● Complete with everything you need to make slime including glue, activator and colorant.

● Safe and easy to use.

● Age: 6+

● MSRP: $9.99

● Available: major retailers