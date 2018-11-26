A festive holiday train is journeying through eight states, including Texas, where it will make nearly two dozen stops and distribute $171,500 in gift cards.

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train started its 2018 journey in Shreveport and headed east into Mississippi.

At each of the 22 stops, gift cards for children needing warm clothing and other necessities will be distributed to The Salvation Army.

After leaving Mississippi, the Holiday Express Train will head back to Louisiana and then into Texas where there are planned stops in Jefferson, Wylie, Sulphur Springs and Pittsburg between Nov. 29-Dec. 2. See the complete schedule here.

After visiting eight states, the trip will end Dec. 14 at Union Station in Kansas City, where the train will remain on display through Dec. 18.

The train is led by KCS' Southern Belle business train and features a smiling tank car dubbed "Rudy," a gingerbread boxcar, a flatcar carrying Santa's sleigh, plus a reindeer stable and a miniature village. There's also an elves' workshop, a reindeer stable and even a little red caboose.

Each car is dressed in lights and guests who stop to see and tour the train can even meet Santa Claus. Train tours are free and open to the public and no tickets are needed. Get more information on visiting here.