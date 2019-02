An accused hitman was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for a murder-for-hire scheme that took place in 2015.

According to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, the jurors took less than 45 minutes to sentence Jesus Trevino to life in prison for the murder of 37-year-old Laura Grillo.

In November of 2015, Grillo was found shot to death inside of her Rowlett home. After further investigation, it was found that Grillo’s fiancé, Ioannis “John” Makris”, who has already been sentenced to life in prison for capital murder, paid Trevino to kill the mother of three.

“It takes a cold-blooded murderer to shoot a mother of three in the head and an equally heartless individual to pay someone to commit such a heinous act,” Lead Prosecutor Marissa Hatchett said.

The prosecution told jurors that Trevino had planned out the murder so well that it took investigators more than six months to figure out the entire scheme, according to the Dallas County DA.

One of Trevino’s former friends and the state’s first witness, James Villeda, testified saying Trevino and Makris attempted to murder Grillo three times before but couldn’t because there were too many people around at the time.

Villeda has agreed to a 25—year plea deal for his testimony.

Trevino will serve a life sentence without parole.