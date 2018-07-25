Historically, This is the Hottest Time of the Year - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Historically, This is the Hottest Time of the Year

Temperatures begin falling in mid August

By Grant Johnston

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fans Brave Sweltering Heat at Globe Life Park in Arlington

    Sunday brought another day of triple digit temperatures to DFW. The sweltering heat did not stop fans from heading to Globe Life Park to watch the Texas Rangers take on the Cleveland Indians, though many fans left by the last inning. (Published Sunday, July 22, 2018)

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    Wednesday marks the beginning of what is typically the hottest time of the year in North Texas.

    This is determined by the normal high of 97 at DFW International Airport. This normal high will hold at 97 until Aug. 17 (24 days). After that, it starts coming back down. These normal highs are derived from the past 30 years of data.

    Of course, some years stray from average. This year serves as a perfect example with last week's blistering heat arriving early. Record highs last weekend climbed all the way to 109.

    While this recent heat wave could end up being the hottest part of this summer, there's still plenty of time left. We can only hope the worst is behind, but history suggests there's a lot more hot weather to come.

    Normal July Highs:

    Normal August Highs:

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices