An iconic downtown Fort Worth building is getting a new owner and a new purpose in the community.

The W.T. Waggoner Building, located at 810 Houston Street, is set to become the new Sandman Signature Hotel.

The project will add another full-service hotel to downtown Fort Worth's growing lineup and will make the W.T. Waggoner Building the second hotel of its kind in the United States.

The W.T. Waggoner Building was originally built in the 1920s for William Thomas Waggoner, owner of the Waggoner Ranch. It was one of the tallest buildings in the southwestern United States at the time of its completion.

The 20-story building is known for its ornate entrance lobby, vaulted banking lobby, and elevator hall. It is set to undergo a renovation as it transitions from offices into a hotel that will boast a minimum of 240 rooms and 1,500 square feet of meeting space.

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was previously used as office space by XTO Energy. It was purchased last year by Northland Properties, owners of Sandman Signature and the Dallas Stars NHL team.

According to the City of Fort Worth, the project will help support bigger and better events at the city's major event venues like the Fort Worth Convention Center. The City of Fort Worth also said that the venture aligns with the city's Economic Development Strategic Plan, which involves accelerating downtown Fort Worth's growth into one of the state's premier mixed-use business districts.

"We're thrilled that Northland Properties is committed to preserving such an iconic Fort Worth building," Robert Sturns, director of economic development for the City of Fort Worth, said. "This project celebrates Fort Worth's past while still supporting the current and future growth of downtown, and we look forward to the Sandman Signature Hotel being part of our growing community."