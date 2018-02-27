Historic WT Waggoner Building in Fort Worth on the Market

The historic WT Waggoner Building in downtown Fort Worth is for sale, Tuesday February 27, 2018.

The historic WT Waggoner Building in downtown Fort Worth is for sale.

XTO Energy, who currently owns the 20 story building, announced last year that the companies headquarters would move from Fort Worth to The Woodlands.

ExxonMobil, which bought the oil and gas producer in 2010, said last year that it planned to sell six or seven of XTO's buildings in downtown Fort Worth.

The building was built in 1920 and includes close to 120,000 square feet of office space. There is also a 32,000 square foot surface lot next to the building that will be included in the sale.

A listing price has not been disclosed.

Jones Lang LaSalle Commercial Real Estate has been hired to list the property.

"The Waggoner Building is one of the most well-known and recognizable buildings in Fort Worth," said JLL Executive Vice President Ryan Matthews.

"Its position within downtown and its potential for development on the adjoining surface lot create a transformational opportunity for whomever acquires this iconic asset. We are proud to play a role in its transition," added Matthews.

JLL recently announced the successful sale of four of the seven XTO assets in Fort Worth, including the Petroleum Building at 201 West 6th Street.