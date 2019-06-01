Four days after a series of tornadoes swept through North and East Texas, there was a sense of normalcy returning to one of the hardest-hit communities.

First Monday Trade Days is billed as the world's biggest flea market. On Wednesday, the grounds in Canton were full of people preparing for the event, when a tornado passed less than a mile away.

On Saturday, it was business as usual at First Monday, following a week in the East Texas city which was anything but usual.

It began with warning sirens.

"For a long time, then they'd stop," said Linda Gillick, a vendor from Princeton who's bought and sold at the flea market for about 10 years. "You'd think everything was settling down, and then they'd go off again."

It was enough to send Gillick and other vendors scattering toward a safe place.

"You don't know," she said. "Your livelihood could be gone in a second."

The tornado, which caused significant damage in and around Canton missed the grounds of First Monday, which has a history dating back to the mid 1800s. There was minor flooding on the grounds. The monthly flea market draws thousands of shoppers, like the Verots, who call Canton home.

"It came right beside the house," Roger Verot said. "It blew away our barn, but didn't hurt the house."

The tornado was not their first. Like many in Canton, they're touched by how the destructive force brought out the best in people.

"It makes you cry," Claire Verot said. "It humbles you. It does."

That, too, is business as usual here -- neighbors and strangers looking out for each other.