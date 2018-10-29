The Dallas Morning News' historic former headquarters building in downtown Dallas is being sold to a partnership that includes the region's biggest commercial builder.
Developer KDC is paying $33 million for the 7.2-acre site at Young and Houston streets. It's partnering with Dallas restaurateur and businessman Mike Hoque in the deal.
Dallas-based KDC has built millions of square feet of suburban office space for companies including Toyota, State Farm Insurance, JPMorgan Chase and Liberty Mutual Insurance.