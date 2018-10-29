Historic Dallas Morning News Building Selling to Developers With Track Record of Big Deals - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Historic Dallas Morning News Building Selling to Developers With Track Record of Big Deals

The newspaper relocated to the historic Dallas Public Library a year ago

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    David Woo/The Dallas Morning News
    The Dallas Morning News shot on July 23, 2010.

    The Dallas Morning News' historic former headquarters building in downtown Dallas is being sold to a partnership that includes the region's biggest commercial builder.

    Developer KDC is paying $33 million for the 7.2-acre site at Young and Houston streets. It's partnering with Dallas restaurateur and businessman Mike Hoque in the deal.

    Dallas-based KDC has built millions of square feet of suburban office space for companies including Toyota, State Farm Insurance, JPMorgan Chase and Liberty Mutual Insurance.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

