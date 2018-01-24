Historic Church in Downtown Plano Is Moving

The pastor of First Baptist Church in downtown Plano says the congregation has decided to move. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

A landmark in downtown Plano has decided it's time to move.

The First Baptist Church of Plano has been around since the 1800s. It's been at its current location on East 15th Street since the 1890s.

Now the prime piece of real estate is sits on is for sale.

"It made sense to our church to look to relocate," said Pastor Craig Curry.

NBC 5's Brian Curtis Shares Olympic Dream of His Own

Before he was a reporter headed to Pyeongchang to cover Team USA, NBC 5's Brian Curtis had an Olympic dream of his own. He spent time in the late 1980s involved in the U.S. luge program. Recently, Brian returned to Lake Placid, NY, and got back on a luge sled for the first time in 27 years. We're happy to report he returned in one piece! Brian never achieved Olympic glory as an athlete. But his dream came true as a journalist, who's now headed to Korea to cover his sixth Olympic Games. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

Curry says plans to move didn't start out that way. He says they looked at remodeling the facility, but when it looked as if estimates would top $10 million, it made more sense to move.

He says the congregation voted unanimously to relocate. The new facility will be built near Mapleshade and the President George Bush Turnpike.

"We see this as an opportunity with where we're looking, we might be looks like 15 minutes from any doorstep in Plano, Texas, and that's appealing," Curry said.

Developing Southlake Carroll Football Coach on Administrative Leave

The church currently has about 1,300 members.

The 10-acre site where it sits is now for sale. The church is seeking a buyer that will allow them to lease the property until the new location is ready for them to move.