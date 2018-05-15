If you've driven through on I-35 you know that Hillsboro home to outlet malls and truck stops, but did you know it's also the county seat of Hill County? And if you get off the highway and take a trip through the scenic heart of the town, you'll feel like you've stepped back in time.

The Hill County Courthouse was rebuilt in 1999 with Willie Nelson's help. Clyde Barrow, of Bonnie and Clyde fame, also busted one of his gang members out of the Hill County jailhouse, which is now a museum.

And if modern times are more your thing, Chip and Joanna Gaines shot their second episode in Fixer Upper's Season 3 in Hillsboro (it'll air again on June 5).

Why should you care? Well, Hillsboro's Main Street has been nominated for the Independent We Stand "America's Main Streets" Contest.

The contest started with more than 300 Main Street programs, but Hillsboro made the Top 25. Now the town needs your help reaching the Top 10 and ultimately winning the whole thing.

If Hillsboro wins the contest, it'll receive $25,000 to use for revitalizing downtown along with $1,000 worth of equipment from title sponsor STIHL, $500 from Do it Best Corp., $500 worth of PPG Paints, not to mention national publicity.

So what do you need to do to help this North Texas town win? CLICK HERE, vote once every 24 hours between now and May 27. (Voting Tip: you can only vote once per 24-hour period, but you can vote from all your devices not on the same server).

Let's go North Texas, help Hillsboro win this thing!

