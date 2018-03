Police say a pedestrian was killed Tuesday about 7 a.m. on Highway 161 in Irving.



The southbound lanes are closed at W. Rochelle Road.

All vehicles are forced to exit at W. Northgate Drive.

The pedestrian was apparently trying to cross the highway when they were hit. The driver who hit the pedestrian stopped at the scene, police said.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released.

No other information was available.