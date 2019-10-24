It took just three days for a crew to cut down a tree in Highland Park that was more than 150 years old. The Big Pecan Tree was famous for the 5,000 Christmas lights strung across its branches around the holidays.
Residents and visitors alike considered it a wayfinder and a town treasure.
The 75-foot-wide tree was chopped down on Monday because, as a town of Highland Park news release stated, it had "succumbed to age and disease."
