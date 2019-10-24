The legendary Big Pecan Tree lived through the Civil War, World War II and many other historic events. It was chopped down due to age and disease starting on Oct. 21, 2019. (Vernon Bryant / Staff Photographer)

It took just three days for a crew to cut down a tree in Highland Park that was more than 150 years old. The Big Pecan Tree was famous for the 5,000 Christmas lights strung across its branches around the holidays.

Residents and visitors alike considered it a wayfinder and a town treasure.

The 75-foot-wide tree was chopped down on Monday because, as a town of Highland Park news release stated, it had "succumbed to age and disease."

Construction workers remove the remainder of Highland Park's 150 year-old pecan tree on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. By the end of the day, all that will be left will be a mound of dirt. (Shaban Athuman / Staff Photographer)

Photo credit: Shaban Athuman | The Dallas Morning News

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.