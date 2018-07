The Highland Park Parks Department will be spraying for mosquitoes on the east side of town on Friday, July 6, Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8 starting at 10 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m., weather permitting.

This comes after a test revealed a positive mosquito sample for West Nile Virus found in the east side of town.

Officials advise residents and their pets to stay indoors during spraying hours.

For more information on mosquito spraying in Highland Park, click here.



