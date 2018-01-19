Road construction along Mockingbird Lane will make driving through Highland Park a little more congested beginning Monday.



Crews repairing the road at the intersection with High School Avenue will begin working at 7:30 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. each afternoon.

"Work crews will utilize a lane shift to permit two-way traffic through the work area; however, there will be short periods when traffic is temporarily stopped to allow relocation of roadwork equipment," organizers said.

The repairs are expected to be completed by Friday.