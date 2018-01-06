Highland Park Passes Ordinance to Clean Up Rental Bikes

Highland Park says it will soon start impounding any rental bikes that are left on public property and will charge the bike companies a fee up to $100 to retrieve the bikes. (Published Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018)

Highland Park says it will soon start impounding any rental bikes that are left on public property and will charge the bike companies a fee, up to $100, to retrieve the bikes.

The Town Council passed the new ordinance is in response to the influx of rental bikes recently in the city of Dallas.

In a letter from Highland Park's Town Administrator Bill Lindley to the Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax, Lindley states that the impact of the bikes on the town of Highland Park has taken "away from accomplishing the work of the Town."

The ordinance states that the "owner of the bicycle shall be responsible at all times, regardless of the operator." It goes on to say that any bike found on a street, sidewalk or other public property that is displayed for rent may be immediately impounded by the city.

Highland Park will then charge the company that owns the bike $30 for retrieval of the first bike, $50 for a second bike, $75 for a third bike, and $100 for a fourth and every bike impounded after that point.

If 15 days passes without the owner of the bike paying the impoundment fees and picking up the bike, the city will then sell the bike at auction.

The ordinance was passed by the city council on December 11, 2017 and is expected to be in place next week.

You can read the agenda briefing here. There are links at the bottom of the page to the entire ordinance and a link to the letter sent to the city of Dallas.

