North Texas teams headed to the Hill Country for the State of Texas High School Barbecue Cook Off, and the culinary team at O.D. Wyatt High School earned two first place finishes. (Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018)

Barbecue is a huge deal in Texas and a recent competition put high school culinary teams in the fire.

Teams from the Fort Worth, Mansfield, Richardson and Waxahachie ISDs were among 42 from across the state competing in the third annual State of Texas High School Barbecue Cookoff in Burnett, in the Texas Hill Country.

The high school students were tested in eight food categories: brisket, ribs, chicken, beans, sauce, chef’s choice, dessert and potato salad. And, there was a ninth category for school spirit.

"The students have to come up with their own food items and the mentor/instructor is not allowed in the team's cooking area," said Chef Joel Skipper, the culinary arts instructor at Waxahachie High School. "The cookoff is timed with items being turned in pretty much every hour until four when the brisket is turned in. They certainly have to work as a team to get things done and make sure everything is turned in on time."

NJ Man Unleashes Nightmare Pollen Storm by Accident

Don't try this...anywhere! Eric Henderson of New Jersey unleashed a nightmare pollen storm when he tapped a tree branch with his excavator just to see what would happen. (Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018)

Skipper's team calls itself the Smoke Signals and competed for a second year. The 2018 team was picked third best in the ribs category.

"This event is growing and it gets students excited about cooking and having fun doing it," said Skipper.

The team from O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth smoked the competition in three of the nine categories: sauce, potato salad and school spirit.

Chef Alfred "Junior Ramirez" says his team scored big points for their loaded baked potato salad and "our great cheers and funny T-shirt saying, 'F.P.E.F.,' Fat People Eat First."

Ramirez said his students "exemplified great character" during a high-pressure cookoff. "The students at O.D. Wyatt prevailed," said Ramirez.

There was also a contest for Best Student Built Pit, and Ben Barber Innovation Academy in Mansfield took second place.

Chef Mike Erickson, the Culinary Arts Instructor at Burnet High School, hosted the competitition for the third year. His website says "We celebrate the cultural signficance of BBQ and want to encourage the craft for generations to come."

Here are winners of the 2018 cookoff:

OVERALL TEAMS:

GRAND CHAMPION - 1ST PLACE

Sweeney FFA - Sweeny High School

RESERVE CHAMPION - 2ND PLACE

Burnet Culinary UnderDAWGS - Burnet High School

3RD PLACE

Burnet FFA Fired Up and Kickin Ass - Burnet High School

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES:

BRISKET

Sweeney FFA - Sweeny ISD / Sweeny High School

RIBS

Sweeney FFA - Sweeny ISD / Sweeny High School

CHICKEN

Burnet Culinary UnderDAWGS - Burnet CISD / Burnet High School

BEANS

Sweeney FFA - Sweeny ISD / Sweeny High School

CHEFS CHOICE

Sweeney FFA - Sweeny ISD / Sweeny High School

Sutherland Springs Church Begins to Rebuild

The Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church broke ground on a new church site on Saturday, six months after a shooter entered their service and killed 27 people inside. The new church site will seat 250 people and is expected to be completed Spring 2019. Church officials said the old church will be used as a memorial to honor the lives lost in the shooting. (Published Monday, May 7, 2018)

DESSERT

Burnet FFA Fired Up and Kickin Ass - Burnet CISD / Burnet High School

SAUCE

Fat People EAT First - Fort Worth ISD / OD Wyatt High School

POTATO SALAD

Fat People Eat First - Fort Worth ISD / OD Wyatt High School

SCHOOL SPIRIT

Fat People Eat First - Fort Worth ISD / OD Wyatt High School

BEST BBQ PIT

1st - Pflugerville ISD /Hendrickson FFA

2nd - Mansfield ISD / Ben Barber Innovation Academy

3rd - Austin ISD / Lanier High School