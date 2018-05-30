High Temps Encourage Earlier Exercise

With high heat predicted for the next several days across North Texas, plenty of active people are actively seeking out earlier exercise times. (Published 14 minutes ago)

The trails along White Rock Lake in Dallas were certainly busy on Tuesday morning, with many folks saying they had adjusted their routine to beat the heat.

“I have to reprioritize what I am going to do and be maybe more active in the morning,” said Ingrid Nelson, of Dallas.

Nelson’s friend and fellow nurse, Sarah Jannusch, noted that the temperatures ramped up far faster this year than she remembers from recent years.

“It went from winter to summer very quickly. There wasn’t a spring season – it was just cold and then very hot,” Jannusch said with a laugh.

Highs over the next several days are expected to approach or surpass 100 degrees, according to the NBC DFW Weather Experts.