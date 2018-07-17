An ERCOT operator monitors demand on the Texas power grid. (File photo)

Several days of triple-digit heat may lead to a record in the demand for electricity on the Texas power grid.



The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said Tuesday the all-time demand on the power grid was 71,110 MW (megawatts) set in August 2016.

With temperatures expected to climb above 100 for the forseeable future, ERCOT said it is possible a new record could be set later week.

In an email Tuesday, ERCOT said operators are constantly monitoring the grid's condition to keep power flowing uninterrupted.



The demand for power came close to record levels Monday when the load hit 70,586.69 MW between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., typically the hottest part of the day and the time with the greatest demand.



During that time Monday demand was highest in North Central Texas, where 24,550.21 MW were used between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Load levels Tuesday afternoon were slightly higher compared to the same time period Monday.



ERCOT oversees 90 percent of Texas' power grid, powering about 24 million customers -- a single megawatt powers roughly 200 homes during periods of high use.