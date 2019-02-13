High School Student Arrested After Making Threat Against School

A student at John Horn High School in Mesquite was arrested Wednesday morning after posting threats directed at the school online.

Mesquite Police said officers, as well as the Mesquite ISD, became aware of the online social media threat on Tuesday evening.

Investigators said the "non-specific" threat was related to an event that would happen on Thursday, February 14 at John Horn High School.

Officers immediately started working to identify the person who posted the threat online.

On Wednesday morning, Mesquite police officers contacted and arrested the John Horn High School student they say was responsible for the threat.

The student was taken into custody and is now charged with false alarm/report, which is a state jail felony.