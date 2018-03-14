High-Rise Fire Training Comes to Frisco, Plano, Surrounding Suburbs - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
High-Rise Fire Training Comes to Frisco, Plano, Surrounding Suburbs

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    The landscape of North Texas is changing. As thousands flock to northern suburbs, like Frisco, McKinney, Plano, and Allen, commercial and residential real estate is booming.

    As a result, fire departments from seven different cities are ramping up their training when it comes to fighting fires in high rise buildings.

    Instead of building “out,” developers are choosing to build “up.” More high-rise structures are on the horizon for northern suburbs.

    Plano is hosting the collaborative training Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

    Fire departments from Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Murphy, The Colony, Lewisville and Richardson will be in attendance.

