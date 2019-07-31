The National Weather Service extended Wednesday's Air Quality Alert for North Texas into Thursday after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) declared the day an Ozone Action Day.

The TCEQ said Tuesday afternoon that atmospheric conditions are expected to again be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in Dallas-Fort Worth on Wednesday. That alert was extended into Thursday as well.

The ozone forecast for Friday is considered moderate and things should look much better by Saturday.

"Light to moderate winds, hot temperatures, sufficient afternoon sunshine, and/or elevated incoming background levels could be enough for ozone to reach "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" or possibly higher ... on the north and northwest side of the Dallas-Fort Worth area," the TCEQ said.

Ground-level ozone is a respiratory toxic agent that can cause acute respiratory health effects when people breathe high concentrations of it over several hours. The TECQ said these effects include decreased lung function and pain with deep breaths, and aggravated asthma symptoms.

You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.

Online:

Ozone: The Facts

Air North Texas

EPA Air Now

Take Care of Texas

North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.