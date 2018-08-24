Hidden Gems of North Texas: 'Hill Country of Dallas'

Known as the "Hill Country of Dallas," Cedar Hill is about 25 minutes south of the city. (Published 2 hours ago)

It's time to share another must see must do location in North Texas — when we stay away from the obvious and find hidden gems to explore.

Known as the "Hill Country of Dallas," Cedar Hill is about 25 minutes south of the city. It's got a great downtown square with a historic feel.

You want to be sure and get a picture of Cedar Hill Barbers, previously the location of the Cedar Hill Bank, which is the same bank once robbed by a sidekick of Bonnie and Clyde.

Cedar Hill State Park has more than 1,800 wooded acres where you could see everything from bobcats to coyotes, foxes, squirrels, armadillos and raccoons.

“We have skiing, beaching; we have horseback riding. We have boating, fishing; Cedar Hill has numerous opportunities for people who are coming in," said Larry Feggett, who gets excited when talking about his hometown.

There are also campsites in the park if that's your thing.

ONLINE: www.cedarhilltx.com