Everyone has a dream for the $1B Mega Millions jackpot, but have you really thought about what that kind of cash can buy? (Published 44 minutes ago)

Here's What the $1B Mega Millions Jackpot Can Buy You

The Mega Millions jackpot jumped to an estimated $1 billion Friday, hitting the 10-figure mark for the first time in the game's history and the second time in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers are: 65, 53, 23, 15, 70 and the gold Mega Ball is 7.

Everyone who plays the lottery has an idea of what they would do with the money. A wish list that often includes, buy a new house, travel, share with family and immediately quitting ones job.

The Mega Millions jackpot has crept to the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

So, what will $1 billion buy?

Before you calculate what you can buy, you’ll want to do some quick math.

The numbers are boggling when you take the odds into perspective. There are a little more than 325 million people in the United States right now. Your chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

If the winner takes the lump sum of cash, the billion dollar jackpot falls to $565,600,000. After taxes, the winner is left with about $433,000,000.

Weather Alert Sunshine This Weekend!

“I would buy a bigger house,” said one lottery player at a 7-Eleven in Irving.

She could easily purchase one of the most expensive pieces of real estate in Dallas right now. The Crespi Estate Walnut Place was last purchased for $32.2M. The 29,000 square foot estate would easily have enough room for you and all of your new found friends.

Tour of Crespi Estate - Former Tom Hicks House

“I would pay my tithes,” said another. “And then I would buy some race cars… because I love to drag race.”

But one lottery hopeful surprised us with her answer:

“I wouldn’t quit my job. I like my job,” she said.

That kind of cash can definitely change a life though.

You could buy around 1,200 luxury cars. From McLaren to Rolls Royce to Maserati.

The winner could also purchase Dallas Cowboys season tickets for a lifetime and have plenty of money left over.

One thing this jackpot will not buy you. The Dallas Cowboys. The team was valued at $4.9 billion in 2018.

There are some housekeeping items for the winner. If the winner is from Texas, they will have 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize and it has to be done in person at the Lottery Commission in Austin, TX.