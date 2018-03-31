The Joshua Lions Club held their annual fundraiser on Saturday at Alpine Shooting Range. (Published 2 hours ago)

Help on the Way for Two Women Injured in February's Tornadoes in Johnson County

The Joshua Lions Club held their annual fundraiser on Saturday at Alpine Shooting Range.

The event raises money for anyone who needs help or assistance, and this year a portion of the money raised will go to two women injured in last month’s tornadoes in Johnson County.

Organizers of the event said they wanted to help the victims after seeing what they were left with following the tornado.

“It looked like everything someone had worked so hard for just all over the place. It was absolutely terrible,” said Mandy Grubbs, president of Joshua Lions Club.

Back in February, two EF-0 tornadoes hit Johnson County. Two women, a mother and daughter, were rescued from their damaged home on West Farm-to-Market Road 917.

Grubbs said both of the women are still in the hospital. She said the mother broke her neck, and is paralyzed from the breastbone down.

Both Grubbs and Robin Witt, a volunteer at Joshua Lions Club, went to visit them at the hospital.

“It was very hard for me to see her like that… it just shocked me,” said Grubbs.

Seeing the long road to recovery ahead of them, Grubbs and Witt want to do anything to help the victims recover.

“They’re going to need everything. They have no pillows, blankets, no clothes, no shoes, nothing,” said Grubbs.

If you would like to help, visit https://www.gofundme.com/576gcp4