Help Your Local Girl Scouts With 'Digital Cookie' Sales

By the time Girl Scout cookie season concludes on Feb. 25, the regional organization expects to have moved $13 million worth of sweet treats

By Holly Haber - The Dallas Morning News

Published at 9:08 AM CST on Jan 12, 2018 | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas kicks off its annual cookie season Friday with a new program that allows people to buy online from their favorite Scout.

    Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas kicks off its annual cookie season Friday with a new program that allows people to buy online from their favorite Scout.

    The girls are also selling cookies directly, and booth sales start Jan. 26. In addition, the group will host various events during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend from Feb. 23 to 25.

    Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas counts 15,000 members and covers a large swath, extending to the state lines of Oklahoma and Louisiana and south nearly to Waco.

    ONLINE: How to find cookies near you

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

