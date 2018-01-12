Help Your Local Girl Scouts With 'Digital Cookie' Sales

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas kicks off its annual cookie season Friday with a new program that allows people to buy online from their favorite Scout. (Published 48 minutes ago)

The girls are also selling cookies directly, and booth sales start Jan. 26. In addition, the group will host various events during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend from Feb. 23 to 25.



Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas counts 15,000 members and covers a large swath, extending to the state lines of Oklahoma and Louisiana and south nearly to Waco.

