Help Identify Man Wanted for Aggravated Robbery in Dallas

Dallas police are looking for a man who robbed a Family Dollar store on Singleton Boulevard on May 21.

The Dallas Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the man who robbed Family Dollar store last month.

On May 21, at about 6:24 p.m., a man entered the Family Dollar Store at 4947 Singleton Boulevard and demanded money.

During the robbery, the man fired his handgun several times. No injuries were reported in the armed robbery.

The man is described as white and between 20 and 30 years old. The man had a goatee and was wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt, blue jeans and athletic shoes.

US Blames Iran for Attacks to Oil Tankers

Tensions intensified this week after the U.S. blamed Iran for a suspected attack on oil tankers, one of which was set ablaze, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted for an aggravated robbery and are offering a Crime Stoppers reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

If anyone has additional information regarding this offense or the robber, contact Detective Morgan at 214-425-9905 or jake.morgan@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us or call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.