Fort Worth Police Ask for Help to Identify Car Burglar - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Fort Worth Police Ask for Help to Identify Car Burglar

The man is in his mid-30s and has numerous tattoos, police say

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Ways to Keep Your Heart Healthy This Fall
    Fort Worth Police Department
    Fort Worth police are looking for a man responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries that took place in northwest Fort Worth in Lake Country Estates between July 15 and July 20, 2019.

    Fort Worth police are looking for a man they say is responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries in July.

    The burglaries took place in northwest Fort Worth in Lake Country Estates between July 15 and 20, police said.

    The man was described as a male in his mid-30s, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, police said. He weighs around 190 pounds and has facial hair. tattoos on both shoulders, both of his calves, the center of his chest and the back of his neck. He was seen on surveillance video wearing a head sock and smoking a cigarette, police said.

    Anyone who recognizes the burglar is encouraged to call 469-371-7578.

    Raw: Video Shows Last Time Ole Miss Student Seen Alive

    [NATL-DFW] Raw: Video Shows Last Time Ole Miss Student Seen Alive

    Police have released surveillance video of the last night that Ole Miss student Ally Kostial was seen alive. She was later found dead with gunshot wounds and a college student from Fort Worth has been charged with murder in connection with her death.

    (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices