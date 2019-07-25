Fort Worth Police Ask for Help to Identify Car Burglar

Fort Worth police are looking for a man responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries that took place in northwest Fort Worth in Lake Country Estates between July 15 and July 20, 2019.

The man was described as a male in his mid-30s, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, police said. He weighs around 190 pounds and has facial hair. tattoos on both shoulders, both of his calves, the center of his chest and the back of his neck. He was seen on surveillance video wearing a head sock and smoking a cigarette, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the burglar is encouraged to call 469-371-7578.

