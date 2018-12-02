Help Bikes for Mission Arlington

Bikes for Mission Arlington is gearing up for its Christmas bike giveaway Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. In 2017, almost 2,000 bikes were collected and given to children in need through Mission Arlington.

The event started more than a decade ago with just two dads and six bikes. In 2017, almost 2,000 bikes were collected and given to children in need through Mission Arlington.

If you would like to join Bikes for Mission Arlington, the organizers suggest you make it a family affair and involve your children. Let them pick out a bike and a helmet that is appropriate for a child their age.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m., meet the caravan of volunteers, fire trucks, a police escort and others at the parking lot located at 2229 West Park Row in Arlington (Pantego Christian Academy and Saljos Pizza), to then drive to Mission Arlington together to drop off the donated bikes.

For more information, visit the Bikes for Mission Arlington website. .