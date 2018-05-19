Helicopter Crashes Near Bowie, 3 Injured

A person from the helicopter crash in Montague County is taken from a Bowie EMS unit to a waiting medical helicopter.

Three people were injured in a helicopter crash in Montague County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS Spokesperson Lt. Lonny Haschel said the report of the helicopter crash came in at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Highway 81, about eight miles north of the City of Bowie.

The circumstances of the crash are not known at this time, but a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration said it was possibly a flight hunting hogs. The helicopter that crashed is a Hughes 369 helicopter registered to a company in Fort Worth.

One person was able to make it off of the chopper safely and call for help. Three other people were taken via medical helicopter to various hospitals. The condition of those injured is not known.

