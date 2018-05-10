Helicopter Crash Injures Pilot - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Helicopter Crash Injures Pilot

The aircraft lost power and crashed in Navarro County

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    A two-seat helicopter made a crash landing in Navarro County Thursday night.

    A helicopter crash in Navarro County left the pilot of the aircraft with unknown injuries Thursday night, officials say.

    Around 6:00 p.m. Thursday, a two-seat helicopter lost power during its descent to a private facility and crashed into a wooded area, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

    The aircraft crash landed near Highway 287 between Highway 309 and County Road 3320.

    The pilot was the only person on-board and was transported in an air ambulance.

    The FAA is investigating the incident.

