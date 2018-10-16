All the rain is leading to several sewage spills around North Texas.

In Irving, a manhole along S. Nursery Road overflowed, leaking sewage into the west fork of the Trinity River.

The city says all of the rain helped dilute the spill, so there's minimal impact.

In Fort Worth, city officials say waste water overflowed in nine locations. Each one is spilling a couple hundred gallons per minute.

In Plano, they're dealing with the third overflow in a week near the Glen Eagles golf course.

About 100,000 gallons spilled into White Rock Creek which feeds into White Rock Lake.

In all of these cases-- the cities say the drinking water is not impacted.