Storms brought in heavy rain Wednesday morning, leaving many roads closed due to flooding and Lake Worth closed to boating. First responders were at multiple high water rescues in southern Fort Worth, which received between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain.

The Fort Worth Police Department tweeted many roads are closed for high water. Drivers should avoid the area.

The following roads are closed, according to Fort Worth police: Hemphill and Rosedale streets, Berry and Bishop streets, Interstate 30 and State Highway 287, Allen Avenue and Main Street, Cleburne Road and Frazier Avenue, southbound I-35W and Rosedale Street, and Altamesa Boulevard and Granbury Road.

"Please do NOT drive through high water," the department tweeted.

Lake Worth

Lake Worth is closed to boat traffic due to the high water levels and storm debris in the lake, the city of Fort Worth said.

Lake levels remains at 595 feet but additional rainfall this morning across the area and additional releases from Eagle Mountain Lake are expected, the city said.

Residents and lake visitors should use caution when standing or walking on boat docks, Fort Worth city officials said in a statement.