Heavy Rain Forces Sewage From North Texas Streets

Sewage, including toilet paper and feces, has bubbled up just feet from one woman's Arlington home.

Just 11 days into May and North Texas has already seen more rain than it does for the entire month on average. In several parts of Dallas-Fort Worth, it's resulted in wastewater overflows that have left some homeowners with a stinky mess.

Mary Hoover said sewage, including toilet paper and feces, has bubbled up just feet from her Arlington home for the last two days.

"It smells stinky. It's kind of gassy. It's just not a pleasant odor you want when you walk outside of your house," Hoover said.

She said the city responded to her call by sending a crew, though she said she was told little could be done until the rain comes to an end.

Arlington hasn't responded to NBC 5's response for comment, but nearby both Duncanville and Fort Worth have released warnings to residents of wastewater overflows in their cities.

A statement issued by Fort Worth Friday night said, "Heavy rains entering Fort Worth's wastewater collection system caused discharges citywide Saturday. Rain water enters the collection system through cracks in private plumbing lines and through cracks in the city's lines."

Saturday morning it resulted in seven overflows in Fort Worth.

Both Fort Worth and Duncanville said drinking water wasn't affected. City officials warned residents to avoid contact with any waste, along with the water and soil that could've been contaminated by the overflows.