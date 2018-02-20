Heavy rain and flash flooding caused problems for drivers across North Texas Tuesday night. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

Heavy Rain Causes Roads to Flood in North Texas

Heavy rain and flash flooding caused problems for drivers across North Texas Tuesday night.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue swift water rescue team helped pull a woman to safety after her vehicle became trapped in floodwaters near Interstate 635 LBJ Freeway and Hillcrest Road.

By 10 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue reported 20 emergency calls for water rescues, mostly for drivers whose vehicles entered high water and stalled.

Several other calls were for vehicles abandoned in high water, fire department spokesman Jason Evans said.

At Walnut Hill Lane and Interstate 35E, high water hid curbs and medians, turning them into underwater obstacles.

"I didn't even know it was up here. I just got stuck on this curb," said Carla Thomas, whose car became stranded.

Thomas would later be pulled out by a passing tow truck driver.

High water was also reported Tuesday evening along Loop 12 near Texas 183 in Irving and in many places along Interstate 20 in Dallas County.

Flooding concerns will continue Wednesday, as waves of heavy rain move through North Texas.

Two to four inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts possible before the rain comes to an end on Saturday.