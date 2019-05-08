Heavy Rain Causes Flooding Problems Across Fort Worth

It was a busy morning for Fort Worth firefighters as heavy rain led to flooding in several areas of the city.

"I got to this corner and I put it in reverse and couldn't go backwards and the water just carried me," said driver Rogelio Lara, whose car was overcome by water in South Fort Worth.

Firefighters estimated they received more than 30 high water calls Tuesday morning and closed multiple streets.

"There are several manhole covers that are off the street, so you never know what is under that water, you don't want to be the one who gets trapped," Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson Mike Drivdahl said.

Fire crews were also called to Interstate 20 in South Fort Worth, where a homeless couple became stranded below the freeway where floodwaters quickly rose.

"They (the firefighters) were able to lower a ladder down to go after them and rescue them," Drivdahl said.