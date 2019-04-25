Heavy rainfall is being blamed for dozens of sanitary sewer overflows in Dallas, Fort Worth and Irving Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials said none of the overflows of diluted wastewater are impacting the drinking water but that the public should avoid contact with the overflows, waste material or soil and water in the affected area.

In Irving, the Trinity River Authority Central Regional Wastewater System plant at 2240 S. Walton Walker Boulevard experienced an overflow in its collection system Wednesday morning. According to the Trinity River Authority, was caused by a hydraulic overload in the system due to heavy rainfall and construction activities that allowed rainfall to enter into the wastewater pipeline.

The Irving spill exceeded 100,000 gallons and impacts Delaware Creek and the Trinity River. The TCEQ has been notified, the cause of the spill has been corrected and the spill is being contained and cleaned up.

The Dallas Water Utilities department said Thursday that more than two dozen sewer overflows were reported at several locations throughout the city (document below).

The overflows affect four basins, White Rock, East Bank, Five Mile and West Bank. Two of the basins topped 100,000 gallons in overflow as of Thursday morning -- East Bank and Five Mile.

"The overflows were primarily caused by inflow and infiltration of storm water into the City of Dallas wastewater collection system," said Assistant Director Zachary Peoples.

DWU crews are monitoring and performing cleanup at each overflow location.

In Fort Worth, overflows were reported at 10 locations:

1500 S University Drive

Started: 2:23 a.m.

End time: Ongoing

Est. amount: 175 gpm

Type of spill: Domestic

Areas potentially affected: Clear Fork of the Trinity River

Suspected cause of spill: heavy rainfall

5317 Mansfield Hwy

Started: 2:32 a.m.

End time: Ongoing

Est. amount: 150 gpm

Type of spill: Domestic

Areas potentially affected: Village Creek

Suspected cause of spill: heavy rainfall

6000 Old Hemphill

Started: 8:30 a.m.

End time: Ongoing

Est. amount: 200 gpm

Type of spill: Domestic

Areas potentially affected: Sycamore Creek

Suspected cause of spill: heavy rainfall

2954 Old Mansfield Rd

Started: 10 a.m.

End time: Ongoing

Est. amount: 150 gpm

Type of spill: Domestic

Areas potentially affected: Sycamore Creek

Suspected cause of spill: heavy rainfall

2001 E Maddox Ave.

Started: 10 a.m.

End time: Ongoing

Est. amount: 300 gpm

Type of spill: Domestic

Areas potentially affected: Sycamore Creek

Suspected cause of spill: heavy rainfall

599 NE 23rd St

Started: 11:36 a.m.

End time: Ongoing

Est. amount: 300 gpm

Type of spill: Domestic

Areas potentially affected: Marine Creek

Suspected cause of spill: heavy rainfall

2200 Glen Garden

Started: 11:49 a.m.

End time: Ongoing

Est. amount: 150 gpm

Type of spill: Domestic

Areas potentially affected: Sycamore Creek

Suspected cause of spill: heavy rainfall

510 Sycamore St

Started: 12:04 a.m.

End time: Ongoing

Est. amount: 400 gpm

Type of spill: Domestic

Areas potentially affected: Sycamore Creek

Suspected cause of spill: heavy rainfall

2406 N. Main St.

Started: 1:54 a.m.

End time: Ongoing

Est. amount: 100 gpm

Type of spill: Domestic

Areas potentially affected: Marine Creek

Suspected cause of spill: heavy rainfall

1600 Cobb Park

Started: 2 p.m.

End time: Ongoing

Est. amount: 500 gpm

Type of spill: Domestic

Areas potentially affected: Sycamore Creek

Suspected cause of spill: heavy rainfall (edited)

Water authorities are required to notify The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) of any overflow that exceeds 100,000 gallons in a single drainage basin.